Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates, EPS Misses

Margin Expansion in North America, Reaffirms Full Year Guidance

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $266.2 million, exceeded estimates of $262.95 million, representing a 2.7% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $15.4 million, down from $21.5 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.46, compared to $0.65 in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross Margin: 24.9%, up from 24.6% in the same period last year, indicating improved efficiency.
  • Free Cash Flow: $25.5 million, a decrease from $27.8 million in the previous year.
  • Debt Repayment: Repaid $10 million in bank debt, leaving no outstanding draws on the revolver.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $40.0 million, slightly up from $39.9 million in the same quarter last year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.0%.
Article's Main Image

On June 6, 2024, Quanex Building Products Corp (NX, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Quanex Building Products Corp is a manufacturer of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It manufactures engineered products like window and door components, solar panel sealants, and precision-formed metal and wood products. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components, with the majority of its revenue derived from the United States.

1798815219028488192.png

Second Quarter 2024 Results Summary

Quanex reported net sales of $266.2 million for the three months ended April 30, 2024, a 2.7% decrease from $273.5 million in the same period of 2023. This decline was primarily due to softer market demand in the European Fenestration and North American Cabinet Components segments. However, the North American Fenestration segment saw a 1.8% increase in net sales due to improved volume.

Net income for the quarter was $15.4 million, down from $21.5 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.46, missing the analyst estimate of $0.50. Adjusted net income was $21.8 million, with adjusted diluted EPS at $0.66, consistent with the previous year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue decline, Quanex achieved margin expansion in North America and on a consolidated basis. The gross margin for the quarter was 24.9%, up from 24.6% in the same period last year. The company also repaid $10 million in bank debt, leaving no outstanding draws on its revolver.

George Wilson, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter results came in as expected and we continue to execute. Volumes in North America increased in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of the year, which is encouraging and follows normal seasonality in our business. Volumes in Europe were challenged during the quarter as low consumer confidence continues to impact demand. However, we continue to operate efficiently and were able to realize margin expansion in both of our North American operating segments and on a consolidated basis for the second quarter of 2024. Our continued focus on generating cash and managing working capital enabled us to pay down the remaining $10 million balance on our revolver.”

Income Statement Highlights

($ in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 Three Months Ended April 30, 2023
Net Sales $266.2 $273.5
Gross Margin $66.2 $67.2
Gross Margin % 24.9% 24.6%
Net Income $15.4 $21.5
Diluted EPS $0.46 $0.65
Adjusted Net Income $21.8 $21.7
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.66 $0.66
Adjusted EBITDA $40.0 $39.9
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 15.0% 14.6%
Cash Provided by Operating Activities $33.1 $35.3
Free Cash Flow $25.5 $27.8

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, Quanex had total debt of $55.2 million, primarily from finance leases, and was net debt-free. The company's leverage ratio of Net Debt to Last Twelve Months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDA continued to improve. LTM Net Income was $80.7 million, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $158.5 million.

Outlook and Recent Events

Quanex reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, estimating net sales of approximately $1.1 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $145 million to $150 million. The company also announced the expected closure of its acquisition of Tyman plc in the second half of 2024, a move anticipated to enhance its market position.

For more detailed financial information and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Quanex Building Products Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.