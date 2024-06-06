American Software Inc (AMSWA) Q4 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue Beats Estimates

Subscription Fee Growth Amidst Revenue Decline

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $25.4 million for Q4, a 5% decrease year-over-year, but above the analyst estimate of $25.12 million.
  • GAAP Net Earnings: $2.3 million or $0.07 per diluted share for Q4, compared to $2.9 million or $0.09 per diluted share in the same period last year.
  • Subscription Fees: $14.1 million for Q4, an 8% increase from $13.0 million in the same period last year.
  • Recurring Revenue: $21.5 million or 85% of total revenues for Q4, up from $21.2 million or 79% of total revenues in the same period last year.
  • Operating Earnings: $0.7 million for Q4, a significant decrease from $2.2 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $3.1 million for Q4, down from $4.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash and Investments: $83.8 million, with $3.7 million paid in shareholder dividends during Q4.
Article's Main Image

On June 6, 2024, American Software Inc (AMSWA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. American Software Inc develops enterprise management and supply chain-related software and services, primarily generating revenue from its Supply Chain Management (SCM) segment.

Performance Overview

American Software Inc (AMSWA, Financial) reported a mixed performance for Q4 and fiscal year 2024. The company saw an 8% increase in subscription fees for Q4, reaching $14.1 million, compared to $13.0 million in the same period last year. However, total revenues for the quarter decreased by 5% to $25.4 million, missing the analyst estimate of $25.12 million. This decline was primarily due to a reduction in license fees, services, and maintenance fee revenue.

1798815627616612352.png

Key Financial Highlights

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change
Subscription Fees $14.1M $13.0M 8%
Total Revenues $25.4M $26.8M -5%
GAAP Net Earnings $2.3M $2.9M -21%
Adjusted Net Earnings $4.0M $4.2M -4%
EBITDA $1.5M $3.0M -50%

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the growth in subscription fees, American Software Inc faced several challenges. Maintenance revenues decreased by 9% to $7.4 million, and professional services and other revenues fell by 23% to $3.7 million. The decline in these areas was attributed to lower seasonal project work and outsourcing of services.

On the positive side, the company reported a 10% increase in subscription fees for the fiscal year, reaching $55.3 million. Additionally, recurring revenue streams for Maintenance and Subscriptions accounted for 85% of total revenues in Q4, up from 79% in the same period last year.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

American Software Inc's operating earnings for Q4 were $0.7 million, down from $2.2 million in the same period last year. GAAP net earnings from continuing operations were $2.3 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.09 per fully diluted share, in Q4 2023. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $4.0 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted share, consistent with the previous year.

The company's EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.5 million, a significant decrease from $3.0 million in Q4 2023. Adjusted EBITDA also declined to $3.1 million from $4.3 million in the same period last year.

Commentary and Outlook

“Fiscal 2024 was a pivotal year for our company, as we divested several non-core assets, introduced next-generation AI-first supply chain planning solutions, and reached a definitive agreement to eliminate our dual class structure,” said Allan Dow, CEO and President of American Software.

Looking ahead, American Software Inc anticipates total revenues of $104.0 million to $108.0 million for fiscal year 2025, with total recurring revenues of $87.0 million to $89.0 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $15.0 million and $16.4 million.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Software Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.