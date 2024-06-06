Mission Produce Inc (AVO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.10 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges 35%

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Avocado Demand

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $297.6 million, up 35% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $214.85 million.
  • Net Income: $7.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(4.6) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $20.2 million, a significant increase from $7.6 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross Profit: $31.0 million, an increase of $12.9 million year-over-year, with gross profit margin improving by 220 basis points to 10.4%.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $12.9 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, compared to cash used of $(26.1) million in the prior year period.
Article's Main Image

On June 6, 2024, Mission Produce Inc (AVO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2024. Mission Produce Inc, a global leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, reported significant financial improvements driven by higher avocado prices and increased sales volume.

Company Overview

Mission Produce Inc is engaged in the business of producing and distributing avocados, serving retail, wholesale, and food service customers. The company also provides additional services like ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management. Its operating segments include Marketing and Distribution, International Farming, and Blueberries, with the Marketing and Distribution segment generating the maximum revenue.

Performance and Challenges

Mission Produce Inc reported a total revenue increase of 35% to $297.6 million compared to the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by a 22% increase in average per-unit avocado selling prices and an 8% increase in avocado volume sold. The company achieved a net income of $7.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(4.6) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, for the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $9.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

1798830047591821312.png

Financial Achievements

Mission Produce Inc's financial achievements are noteworthy in the Retail - Defensive industry. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $20.2 million, compared to $7.6 million in the same period last year. Cash flow from operations for the six months ended April 30, 2024, was $12.9 million, compared to cash used of $(26.1) million in the prior year period.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $297.6 million $221.1 million
Net Income $7.0 million $(4.6) million
Adjusted EBITDA $20.2 million $7.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, Mission Produce Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $46.2 million, compared to $42.9 million as of October 31, 2023. The company's operating cash flows are seasonal and can be influenced by working capital shifts. Net cash provided by operating activities was $12.9 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, compared to cash used in operating activities of $26.1 million in the prior year period.

CEO Commentary

"We are pleased to deliver a second consecutive quarter of record adjusted EBITDA results, demonstrating continued strong momentum in per-unit margins which resulted in a $12.6 million or 166% improvement in our adjusted EBITDA performance, versus prior year," commented Steve Barnard, CEO of Mission. "Revenue growth was driven by robust consumer demand for avocados which translated into an 8% increase in avocado volumes sold in our Marketing & Distribution segment and a 22% increase in per-unit sales prices."

Analysis

Mission Produce Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024 highlights the company's ability to capitalize on robust consumer demand for avocados. The significant increase in revenue and net income, along with improved adjusted EBITDA, underscores the effectiveness of the company's strategic initiatives and cost optimization efforts. However, challenges such as the impact of El Niño on the Peruvian avocado crop and potential decreases in industry volumes may pose risks in the upcoming quarters.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mission Produce Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.