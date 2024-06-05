On June 5, 2024, Robert Grote, Director at Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial), executed a sale of 16,845 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,400 shares of Post Holdings Inc.

Post Holdings Inc, a consumer packaged goods holding company, operates in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, and convenient nutrition food categories. It is known for its portfolio of brands across various food sectors.

Over the past year, Robert Grote has sold a total of 16,845 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Post Holdings Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 11 sales and 3 buys over the last year.

On the valuation front, Post Holdings Inc was trading at $104.58 per share on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.13, which is above both the industry median of 18.28 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $109.24, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This suggests that Post Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market performance.

