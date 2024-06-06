On June 6, 2024, Jeffrey Royal, a Director at Boston Omaha Corp (BOC, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 42,750 shares of the company.

Boston Omaha Corp is engaged in various business activities, including advertising, insurance, and real estate. The company's approach to investments is often compared to that of Berkshire Hathaway, focusing on acquiring high-quality assets at reasonable prices.

The transaction occurred at a stock price of $13.95, valuing the purchase at $139,500. This acquisition is part of a broader trend where the insider has purchased a total of 20,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded sales.

Insider activity for Boston Omaha Corp has shown a pattern of buying, with 8 insider buys recorded over the past year and no insider sales. This could indicate a positive outlook on the company's value among those closest to its operations.

The current market cap of Boston Omaha Corp stands at approximately $437.29 million. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Boston Omaha Corp is estimated at $34.16 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.41.

This recent purchase by Director Jeffrey Royal could signal confidence in the future growth and valuation adjustment of Boston Omaha Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.