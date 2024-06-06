Q1 2024 Rent the Runway Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
RENT.OQ - Rent the Runway Inc
Q1 2024 Rent the Runway Inc Earnings Call
Jun 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Conference Call Participants
Cara Schembri - General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
Jennifer Hyman - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer
Siddharth Thacker - Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Boone - Analyst
Presentation
Operator
Welcome to Rentthe Runway's first quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Rent the Runway's Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Cara Schembri. Thank you. Youmay begin.
