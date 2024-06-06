Q1 2025 DocuSign Inc Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

P R E L I M I N A R Y V E R S I O N



DOCU.OQ - DocuSign Inc

Q1 2025 DocuSign Inc Earnings Call

Jun 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* >>Heather Harwood - Head of IR

* >>Allan Thygesen - Board Member

* >>Blake Grayson - Chief Financial Officer

* >>Jacob Roberge - Analyst

* >>Brent Thill - Analyst



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining DocuSign's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 25 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of the website following the call.