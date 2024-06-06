Chief Administrative Officer Jonathan Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE, Financial) on June 6, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company.

Franklin Electric Co Inc is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. The company operates in various segments, including Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution.

Over the past year, Jonathan Grandon has engaged in multiple transactions involving company shares. The insider has sold a total of 3,338 shares and has not purchased any shares during this period. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Franklin Electric Co Inc were priced at $98 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.475 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.16, which is above both the industry median of 22.44 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $96.87, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The insider transaction trend for Franklin Electric Co Inc indicates a cautious approach from insiders, aligning with the company's current valuation metrics.

This valuation is supported by historical multiples such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with adjustments based on past performance and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity, combined with the company's valuation and market performance, provides critical data points for investors monitoring Franklin Electric Co Inc's stock movements and insider behaviors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.