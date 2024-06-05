On June 5, 2024, James Faulconbridge, a Director at Hawkins Inc (HWKN, Financial), purchased 1,900 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 38,717 shares of Hawkins Inc.

Hawkins Inc is engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide range of industries. The company's diverse product offerings support various sectors including water treatment, industrial production, and food processing.

The transaction occurred with the stock priced at $86.52, valuing the purchase at approximately $164,388. This acquisition has contributed to a total of 1 insider buy over the past year, with no insider sales reported during the same period.

Shares of Hawkins Inc currently hold a market cap of approximately $1.83 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.37, slightly above the industry median of 23.61, indicating a higher valuation compared to its peers.

According to GF Value, the intrinsic value of Hawkins Inc is estimated at $51.99 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.66. This suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider purchase might indicate a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance, despite the current valuation metrics suggesting a premium against the market and intrinsic value estimates.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.