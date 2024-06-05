On June 5, 2024, Richard Crowe, Executive Vice President of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH, Financial), sold 1,006 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 29,739 shares of the company.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH, Financial) is a management and technology consulting firm. The company provides services primarily to US government agencies in defense, intelligence, and civil markets, and to major corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. Booz Allen Hamilton is known for its expertise in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, among other areas.

Over the past year, Richard Crowe has sold a total of 1,186 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp were trading at $151.96 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $19.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 33.18, which is higher than both the industry median of 17.54 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $125.30, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.21. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

