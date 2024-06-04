On June 4, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), sold 682,812 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 673,023,885 shares of T-Mobile US Inc. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

T-Mobile US Inc operates as a national wireless service provider, offering data, messaging, and voice services. The company's strategy focuses on enhancing network capabilities and customer value through various innovative service offerings and strong marketing initiatives.

Over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 20,526,527 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a total of 68 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, T-Mobile US Inc shares were trading at $173.93, giving the company a market cap of $210.664 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.45, which is above the industry median of 16.225.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $146.53, indicating that with a current price of $173.93, T-Mobile US Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider reflects ongoing transactions in the company's stock, which investors may want to consider in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.