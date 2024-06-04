On June 4, 2024, John Strosahl, CEO of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial), executed a sale of 10,795 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,170 shares of Jamf Holding Corp.

Jamf Holding Corp specializes in software solutions that help organizations manage Apple devices. The company's platform ensures that Apple devices are secure and can be managed efficiently, catering to a broad range of industries including education and healthcare.

The shares were sold at a price of $15.42, valuing the transaction at approximately $166,423.90. This sale is part of a series of recent transactions by the insider, who has sold a total of 102,430 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Jamf Holding Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be indicative of insiders' perspectives on the stock's future performance.

As of the date of the sale, Jamf Holding Corp had a market cap of $1.95 billion. The stock's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, which are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Jamf Holding Corp is estimated at $27.16 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before investing.

This recent insider sale by John Strosahl could provide current and potential shareholders with insights into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

