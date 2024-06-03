On June 3, 2024, Pamela Braden, a Director at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI, Financial), purchased 140,939 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 446,396 shares in the company.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc operates in the field of artificial intelligence and analytics, providing solutions that transform data into actionable intelligence for decision processes across various industries.

The shares were bought at a price of $1.49 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $209,999.11. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future. Over the past year, Pamela Braden has purchased a total of 190,964 shares and has not sold any shares.

The overall insider transaction history for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 19 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by Pamela Braden stands out against a backdrop of more frequent selling activities by other insiders.

Currently, the stock has a market cap of $334.663 million. Investors often monitor insider buys as they can indicate executives' confidence in the company's prospects or undervaluation.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors can explore further on GuruFocus.

