Positive Points

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT, Financial) reported a strong Q1 2024 with revenue reaching $75 million, hitting the top end of their guidance.

The company achieved its eighth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, coming in at $6.5 million or 8.7%.

Free cash flow burn was reduced to a record low of $1.4 million, an $11 million improvement compared to Q1 2023.

Ending active subscribers reached a record high of 145,837, a 16% increase from Q4 2024.

The company has successfully transformed its inventory model to a more capital-light approach, acquiring nearly half of its inventory at zero or minimal upfront cost.

Negative Points

Despite the positive trends, Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) still reported a free cash flow burn of $1.4 million.

Subscription and reserve rental revenue decreased by 1% year-over-year in Q1 2024.

Gross margins decreased quarter-over-quarter to 37.9% from 39.4% in Q4 2023, primarily due to higher upfront revenue share payments and seasonally higher promotional spending.

The company is still facing challenges in reigniting new customer growth, despite improvements in inventory and customer experience.

Operating expenses, while lower year-over-year, still accounted for 55.2% of revenue in Q1 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you speak to the opportunity with untapped audiences and increasing awareness just across your target populations?

A: Jennifer Hyman, CEO: There's a huge opportunity to increase general awareness for Rent the Runway, especially highlighting both our special event rental and subscription services. We're focusing on building emotional connections with women through events, stores, and brand networks. We've shifted marketing dollars from bottom-of-funnel to mid- and top-of-funnel strategies, including significant investments in lifecycle marketing to build strong relationships with each customer cohort.

Q: What gives you confidence that subscriber growth will continue to build and potentially reach the high end of the revenue guide for the year?

A: Siddharth Thacker, CFO: We're seeing strength across various areas of our business, including improved trends in the reserve business, strong rejoiner activity, and high retention rates. These positive indicators, along with strong engagement in our resale business, give us confidence in our guidance and the overall direction of the business.

Q: How important are word-of-mouth referrals for Rent the Runway's growth?

A: Jennifer Hyman, CEO: Word-of-mouth has been the primary driver of our growth over the past 15 years. Authentic customer advocacy is crucial, and we are proactively moving marketing dollars towards mid- and top-of-funnel strategies to build stronger relationships with customers and enhance brand loyalty.

Q: Can you comment on fashion trends and the balance of casual use cases in your assortment?

A: Jennifer Hyman, CEO: Our use cases remain balanced with about 50% for casual everyday occasions, 25% for evening events, and 25% for work. Nearly half of our inventory is procured at zero or minimal upfront cost, which eliminates fashion risk and allows us to respond quickly to market trends.

Q: What are the monthly trends you're seeing for active subscribers, and what gives you confidence in reaching the high end of the revenue guide?

A: Siddharth Thacker, CFO: While we don't comment on specific monthly trends, the strength we see in our business isn't limited to any one area. Improved trends in the reserve business, strong rejoiner activity, and high retention rates provide confidence in our guidance. Additionally, our subscribers are engaging positively with our resale business.

Q: How do you plan to balance digital marketing with in-person events and experiences?

A: Jennifer Hyman, CEO: We believe in the importance of in-person experiences to drive brand engagement and organic virality. Events and retail stores are crucial for building emotional connections with customers. We are reopening our flagship store and planning more in-person events to reignite the in-real-life experience of interacting with our brand.

Q: Can you elaborate on the changes in your marketing strategy and its impact on traffic and customer engagement?

A: Jennifer Hyman, CEO: We've reorganized our marketing team and overhauled our creative across all channels. This has resulted in a 40% increase in traffic month-over-month. We're also focusing on lifecycle marketing to drive more revenue from each customer cohort and improve overall customer engagement.

Q: What are your thoughts on the importance of brand love and customer loyalty for Rent the Runway's growth?

A: Jennifer Hyman, CEO: Brand love and customer loyalty are critical for our growth. We've seen high Net Promoter Scores and strong rejoin rates, indicating that our customers appreciate the improved experience. This gives us confidence to attract new customers and continue growing our business.

Q: How does your inventory model contribute to your competitive advantage?

A: Jennifer Hyman, CEO: Nearly half of our inventory is acquired at zero or minimal upfront cost, eliminating fashion risk. This model aligns our interests with our brand partners, as we only pay for inventory that performs well. It allows us to respond quickly to market trends and ensures we have the best inventory on our platform.

Q: What are your plans for expanding your in-person presence and its impact on the business?

A: Jennifer Hyman, CEO: We are reopening our flagship store and planning more in-person events to drive brand engagement and organic traffic. These events have shown significant interest from both current and potential customers, indicating strong latent brand love. We believe in-person experiences are crucial for our growth and will continue to invest in them.

