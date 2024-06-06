Greif Inc (GEF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Net Promoter Score and Positive Demand Trends Amid Margin Pressures

Greif Inc (GEF) reports robust engagement scores and raises EBITDA guidance despite challenges in the paper business and APAC demand.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $170 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $59 million.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.82 per share.
  • Net Sales: APAC approximately 5% of total company net sales.
  • Net Promoter Score: 68, above the manufacturing sector average of 49.
  • Colleague Engagement Score: 85 percentile, top tier among manufacturing companies.
  • Inventory Revaluation Expense: $8.4 million, with $6.7 million included in Q2 results.
  • Guidance EBITDA Range: $675 million to $725 million.
  • SG&A Costs: Increased due to D&A step up on new acquisitions and strategic investments in IT and global operating excellence.
  • Segment Performance - GIP: Year-over-year sales increase of $57 million, margin compression of 1.5% year over year.
  • Segment Performance - PPS: Margin compression of over 10% despite flat sales.
  • Free Cash Flow Guidance: Unchanged at $200 million for the full year.
  • Capital Deployment: Over $2.6 billion deployed under build-to-last strategy.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: June 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Greif Inc (GEF, Financial) reported a strong net promoter score of 68, significantly above the manufacturing sector average of 49.
  • The company received the 2024 Exceptional Workplace Award from Gallup, highlighting its strong people-first culture.
  • Greif Inc (GEF) completed the acquisition of Ipackchem, solidifying its position in the high-performance small plastic containers market.
  • The company has seen positive demand trends in EMEA, particularly in chemical and lubricant markets.
  • Greif Inc (GEF) raised the low end of its fiscal year EBITDA guidance from $610 million to $675 million, reflecting confidence in future performance.

Negative Points

  • The company experienced a significant price-cost squeeze in its paper business, impacting margins.
  • APAC demand trends reversed in Q2, with lower levels of demand persisting into Q3.
  • Earnings for fiscal year '24 will be impacted by a one-time expected $8.4 million inventory revaluation expense.
  • The global ag chem market showed short-term softness, affecting the contribution from the Ipackchem acquisition.
  • North American paper business continues to face slow but steady improvements, indicating ongoing challenges in this segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some added detail on the volume cadence across both business segments during the quarter? And some early thoughts on how the third-fiscal quarter has kicked off?
A: Regionally, EMEA showed 8% growth, LatAm was flat, North America was down 5%, and APAC was down 11%. Substrate-wise, plastic was up low teens year-on-year, steel was flat but improving sequentially, and fiber was down low singles but also improving sequentially. Positive signals from global PMI and customer feedback make us optimistic for future demand.

Q: Can you provide an updated view on the absolute price-cost expectation for the year?
A: Year-over-year, we faced a price-cost squeeze of about $49 million in paper and a positive $17 million in GIP. Going from prior guidance to current, we see a price-cost benefit of about $39 million in GIP and $16 million in PPS. Volume trends are positive, but price-cost squeeze remains a challenge.

Q: Where are you right now in terms of the $22 million to $62 million volume pickup that informed your improvement in guidance?
A: We are right in the middle of that range. We built a range around what we thought was possible for the rest of the year, considering both customer nervousness and potential optimism.

Q: Can you give us a quick update on year-on-year trends in paper and steel volumes early in fiscal Q3?
A: Exit trends in May were generally positive. Steel and containerboard kept improving throughout Q2, while plastic and URB were more mixed. GIP in EMEA remained sequentially strongest, with North America and LatAm also improving. Containerboard continued to improve, and URB saw increased demand in construction and film.

Q: Can you talk about the pent-up operating leverage in the business that could be released once global volumes start to normalize?
A: As volume picks up, the predominant demand is raw material costs, but value-add is about 50%. Returning to '22 volume levels could add about $160 million of EBITDA. Combined with full run rate on acquisitions and price-cost improvements, we see a path to well over $900 million of EBITDA.

Q: How many of your facilities could be subject to operational reviews for improving plant-level profitability?
A: We have nearly 700 participants in our Six Sigma program across 250 plants. Continuous improvement initiatives have shown significant savings, and we see years of runway for these efforts. Aggregation of marginal gains across our locations results in substantial overall savings.

Q: What are the components that get you to the $900 million EBITDA target?
A: The largest component is returning to '22 volume levels, which alone could add $160 million of EBITDA. Additional drivers include price-cost improvements in our paper business, full run rate on acquisitions, and new projects like the Dallas sheetfeeder.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the recent URB price increases and their impact on guidance?
A: We expect full recognition of these price increases, though we remain cautious due to the Richey survey system. Our guidance assumes no recognition at the low end and a range of recognition at the high end. The timing of recognition will also impact the benefit seen in the P&L.

Q: Can you discuss the capital expenditures increase in the updated guidance?
A: The increase is primarily due to inflationary costs on the Dallas sheetfeeder project and pulling forward high-need safety and maintenance projects. Very little of the increase is related to Ipackchem.

Q: Can you talk about your appetite to grow in Southeast Asia or China, given the robust film activity?
A: We have a disciplined approach to deploying cash, with geopolitical aspects being a significant factor. While we have invested in maintenance and upgrades in China, our focus is more on surrounding regions like Malaysia. We apply higher hurdle rates for investments in regions with higher geopolitical risks.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.