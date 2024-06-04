Group President Kwang Tan executed a sale of 12,626 shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) on June 4, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 151,030 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $32.53, totaling approximately $410,738.18.

Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) is a multinational technological manufacturer. It offers design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to various industries and end markets.

Over the past year, Kwang Tan has sold a total of 115,189 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) indicates a trend with 0 insider buys and 41 insider sells over the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) has a market cap of $12.96 billion as of the latest trading price. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 14.03, which is below the industry median of 23.55. This ratio is also above the historical median for the company.

The GF Value for Flex Ltd is set at $16.29, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company’s past performance, and future business expectations.

This recent insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) for potential investment opportunities or portfolio adjustments.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.