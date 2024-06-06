Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Q1 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue Beats Estimates Despite Year-Over-Year Decline

Challenging Macro Environment Impacts Performance

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $115.9 million, exceeded estimates of $115.58 million, and decreased by 6.3% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $19.6 million, or $0.65 per share, compared to a net loss of $12.0 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.
  • Gross Profit: $24.3 million, or 21.0% of net sales, consistent with last year's 21.0% of net sales, despite a decrease in total net sales.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased to $45.1 million, or 38.9% of net sales, from $43.2 million, or 34.9% of net sales, last year.
  • Store Count: Ended the quarter with 246 stores, down from 248 stores at the end of the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $68.0 million with no debt outstanding, compared to $93.4 million and no debt outstanding as of the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On June 6, 2024, Tilly's Inc (TLYS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, ending May 4, 2024. The specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories reported a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.65) and a non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.48), which was in the middle of its outlook range. The company faced significant headwinds from the macro environment, impacting its overall performance.

1798996078473932800.png

Company Overview

Tilly's Inc works as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men, young women, boys, and girls. It offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes, and price points. It delivers branded fashion and core styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses. It also provides backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, and jewelry. It markets its products under the brand names of Vans, RVCA, Adidas, Nike SB, and Hurley among others. It operates its stores in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, street-front locations, and also through e-commerce.

Performance and Challenges

Tilly's Inc reported total net sales of $115.9 million for Q1 2024, a decrease of 6.3% compared to $123.6 million in the same period last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce, decreased by 9.4%. Net sales from physical stores were $92.8 million, down 5.1% from $97.8 million last year, with a comparable store net sales decrease of 8.6%. E-commerce net sales were $23.0 million, a decline of 10.8% from $25.8 million last year.

Gross profit was $24.3 million, or 21.0% of net sales, compared to $25.9 million, or 21.0% of net sales, last year. Product margins improved by 130 basis points due to a lower markdown rate and improved initial markups. However, buying, distribution, and occupancy costs deleveraged by 130 basis points collectively, despite being $0.8 million lower than last year, primarily due to carrying these costs against lower net sales.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Tilly's Inc made progress in improving product margins and driving greater customer engagement through marketing efforts. The company ended the first quarter with 246 total stores compared to 248 total stores at the end of the first quarter last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023
Total Net Sales $115.9 million $123.6 million
Gross Profit $24.3 million $25.9 million
Operating Loss $(20.8) million $(17.3) million
Net Loss $(19.6) million $(12.0) million
Non-GAAP Net Loss $(14.5) million $(12.0) million

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of May 4, 2024, Tilly's Inc had $68.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, with no debt outstanding. This compares to $93.4 million and no debt outstanding as of April 29, 2023. Total inventories increased by 1.8% compared to April 29, 2023. Total year-to-date capital expenditures at the end of the first quarter were $2.1 million, compared to $4.3 million last year.

Commentary

"Our business continues to face many headwinds from the macro environment, but we believe we are making progress on improving our product margins and driving greater customer engagement through our marketing efforts," commented Hezy Shaked, Co-Founder and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we expect it to remain difficult to improve our sales results in the near term, we believe the efforts we are making now will produce benefits in the future when the current environment improves."

Analysis

Tilly's Inc's performance in Q1 2024 reflects the ongoing challenges in the retail sector, particularly in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment. The decline in net sales and increased operating loss highlight the difficulties the company is facing. However, the improvement in product margins and the company's efforts to drive customer engagement are positive signs for future performance. The company's strong liquidity position, with significant cash reserves and no debt, provides a solid foundation to navigate these challenges.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tilly's Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.