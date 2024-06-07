Graham Corp (GHM) Q4 FY24 Earnings: EPS of $0.12 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $49.1 Million

Strong Performance Driven by Defense Sector and Strategic Acquisitions

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $49.1 million for Q4 FY24, up 14% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $44.5 million.
  • Net Income: $1.34 million for Q4 FY24, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $0.48 million in Q4 FY23.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.12 for Q4 FY24, compared to a loss of $0.05 per share in the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded to 25.9% in Q4 FY24 from 16.6% in Q4 FY23, reflecting improved execution and pricing.
  • Annual Revenue: Reached a record $185.5 million for FY24, up 18% year-over-year, exceeding annual estimates of $181 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $2.96 million for Q4 FY24, up 103% from $1.45 million in Q4 FY23.
  • Backlog: Ended FY24 at $390.9 million, up 30% year-over-year, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x.
Article's Main Image

On June 7, 2024, Graham Corp (GHM, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The company, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission-critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies, achieved record revenue and expanded margins, driven by robust performance in the defense sector and strategic acquisitions.

Company Overview

Graham Corporation manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense, and chemical/petrochemical industries, with a strong emphasis on the United States. Its suite of products includes ejectors, surface condensers, turbopumps, compressors, and liquid vacuum pumps. For the defense industry, its equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. For the chemical and petrochemical industries, its equipment is used in fertilizer, ethylene, methanol, and downstream chemical facilities. The company derives key revenue from the sale of heat transfer equipment and operates both domestically and internationally.

Fiscal 2024 Performance Highlights

Graham Corp reported record net sales of $185.5 million for fiscal 2024, an 18% increase from the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by a 52% increase in defense sales, which totaled $99.5 million. The acquisition of P3 Technologies contributed $2.2 million to the fiscal year's revenue.

1799041402806628352.png

Gross profit for the year was $40.6 million, up 60% from fiscal 2023, with a gross margin improvement of 570 basis points to 21.9%. Operating profit surged to $6.9 million, a significant increase from $1.3 million in the prior year, reflecting a 454% growth. Net income for fiscal 2024 was $4.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in fiscal 2023.

Fourth Quarter Performance

In the fourth quarter, Graham Corp achieved net sales of $49.1 million, a 14% increase from the same period last year. The defense market sales increased by 43%, contributing significantly to this growth. The gross margin for the quarter expanded by 930 basis points to 25.9%, driven by higher volume, improved absorption, and better pricing on defense contracts.

Metric Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 Change % Change
Net Sales $49,070 $43,027 $6,043 14%
Gross Profit $12,694 $7,157 $5,537 77%
Net Income $1,340 $(481) $1,821 NA
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.12 $(0.05) $0.17 NA

Strategic Initiatives and Financial Management

Graham Corp's strategic initiatives included the acquisition of P3 Technologies and significant investments in its operations and workforce. The company also received a $13.5 million strategic investment from a major defense customer to expand its Batavia, N.Y. production capabilities. This investment is expected to support the U.S. Navy’s shipbuilding schedule.

Cash provided by operating activities was $28.1 million, up from $13.9 million in the prior fiscal year, reflecting higher net income and improved working capital management. The company paid off $12.5 million of debt, resulting in zero debt outstanding as of March 31, 2024.

Outlook for Fiscal 2025

Looking ahead, Graham Corp has provided guidance for fiscal 2025, with expected net sales between $200 million and $210 million and a gross margin of 22% to 23%. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $16.5 million and $19.5 million, with capital expenditures ranging from $10 million to $15 million.

Graham Corp's management remains confident in the company's growth prospects, supported by a robust backlog of nearly $400 million and increasing demand from the Navy for accelerated work and expanded scope.

"Steady execution on our plan set two years ago has brought significant progress," commented Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past year, we achieved record revenue and orders, and enhanced profitability and cash flow management."

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Graham Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.