Release Date: June 06, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
- Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT, Financial) reported a nearly 400% increase in traffic and visibility through their expanded showroom footprints.
- The addition of Caroline Hipple as Chief Creative Officer has been well received and is expected to drive collaborative merchandising across brands.
- Sunset West experienced a 20% sales increase compared to the previous year first quarter, attributed to its expansion to East Coast distribution.
- The company expects to realize a 10% reduction in fixed costs beginning in the second half of fiscal 2025.
- Despite the current environment, Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT) remains confident in their strategic initiatives and expects to be profitable for the current fiscal year and beyond.
Negative Points
- Consolidated net sales decreased by $28 million or 23% compared to last year's first quarter.
- The company recorded a consolidated operating loss of $5.2 million and a net loss of $4.1 million or $0.39 per diluted share.
- All three reporting segments experienced sales decreases due to lower demand for home furnishings.
- Incoming orders decreased by 6% during the first quarter, reflecting weak industry demand.
- The company is facing macroeconomic uncertainty, which has necessitated adjustments to their cost footprint and strategic realignment of operations.
Q & A Highlights
Q: What feedback have you received from retail partners regarding Memorial Day sales?
A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: The feedback has been fairly positive, though not back to normal levels. It seems slightly better than it has been recently, which has been tough.
Q: How has the addition of Caroline Hipple impacted your growth initiatives?
A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: Any slowdown changes the trajectory of our initiatives. We are working on what that means specifically and will provide more details in the coming weeks.
Q: Can you provide details on the cost reduction plans and their quarterly progression?
A: Paul Huckfeldt, CFO: We expect a 10% reduction in fixed overhead, around $10 million annually. Most of the reductions will be realized in the third and fourth quarters, with about $5 million for the remainder of the year.
Q: What is the long-term strategy for the Home Meridian segment?
A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: We are focused on core brands like Pulaski, Samuel Lawrence, PRI, and our hospitality division. We believe we have a cost structure that supports growth and profitability.
Q: How do you plan to handle the current portion of your debt?
A: Paul Huckfeldt, CFO: We are working with the bank to revise the credit agreement. We expect to be back in compliance and shift the debt presentation back to noncurrent starting next quarter.
Q: Are you comfortable with current pricing given the macroeconomic backdrop?
A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: We believe our pricing is competitive and offers significant value. We do not see discounting as a way to drive significant demand without just pulling demand forward.
Q: Should we expect typical seasonal trends for the year?
A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: We expect normal seasonal trends unless the economic environment changes significantly.
Q: How are you tracking the transition from showroom foot traffic to orders?
A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: Our focus is on converting the increased foot traffic into orders. We are implementing various strategies to improve conversion rates.
Q: What is the current backlog and order book status?
A: Paul Huckfeldt, CFO: The backlog at the end of the first quarter is about $85.5 million, 19% above the end of the year. Incoming orders were down 6% compared to last year's first quarter.
Q: When do you expect to return to profitability?
A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: We feel better about the second half of the year than the first half. There is some short-term volatility, but we expect to be profitable for the year and beyond.
