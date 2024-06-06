Release Date: June 06, 2024

Positive Points

Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT, Financial) reported a nearly 400% increase in traffic and visibility through their expanded showroom footprints.

The addition of Caroline Hipple as Chief Creative Officer has been well received and is expected to drive collaborative merchandising across brands.

Sunset West experienced a 20% sales increase compared to the previous year first quarter, attributed to its expansion to East Coast distribution.

The company expects to realize a 10% reduction in fixed costs beginning in the second half of fiscal 2025.

Despite the current environment, Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT) remains confident in their strategic initiatives and expects to be profitable for the current fiscal year and beyond.

Negative Points

Consolidated net sales decreased by $28 million or 23% compared to last year's first quarter.

The company recorded a consolidated operating loss of $5.2 million and a net loss of $4.1 million or $0.39 per diluted share.

All three reporting segments experienced sales decreases due to lower demand for home furnishings.

Incoming orders decreased by 6% during the first quarter, reflecting weak industry demand.

The company is facing macroeconomic uncertainty, which has necessitated adjustments to their cost footprint and strategic realignment of operations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What feedback have you received from retail partners regarding Memorial Day sales?

A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: The feedback has been fairly positive, though not back to normal levels. It seems slightly better than it has been recently, which has been tough.

Q: How has the addition of Caroline Hipple impacted your growth initiatives?

A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: Any slowdown changes the trajectory of our initiatives. We are working on what that means specifically and will provide more details in the coming weeks.

Q: Can you provide details on the cost reduction plans and their quarterly progression?

A: Paul Huckfeldt, CFO: We expect a 10% reduction in fixed overhead, around $10 million annually. Most of the reductions will be realized in the third and fourth quarters, with about $5 million for the remainder of the year.

Q: What is the long-term strategy for the Home Meridian segment?

A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: We are focused on core brands like Pulaski, Samuel Lawrence, PRI, and our hospitality division. We believe we have a cost structure that supports growth and profitability.

Q: How do you plan to handle the current portion of your debt?

A: Paul Huckfeldt, CFO: We are working with the bank to revise the credit agreement. We expect to be back in compliance and shift the debt presentation back to noncurrent starting next quarter.

Q: Are you comfortable with current pricing given the macroeconomic backdrop?

A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: We believe our pricing is competitive and offers significant value. We do not see discounting as a way to drive significant demand without just pulling demand forward.

Q: Should we expect typical seasonal trends for the year?

A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: We expect normal seasonal trends unless the economic environment changes significantly.

Q: How are you tracking the transition from showroom foot traffic to orders?

A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: Our focus is on converting the increased foot traffic into orders. We are implementing various strategies to improve conversion rates.

Q: What is the current backlog and order book status?

A: Paul Huckfeldt, CFO: The backlog at the end of the first quarter is about $85.5 million, 19% above the end of the year. Incoming orders were down 6% compared to last year's first quarter.

Q: When do you expect to return to profitability?

A: Jeremy Hoff, CEO: We feel better about the second half of the year than the first half. There is some short-term volatility, but we expect to be profitable for the year and beyond.

