Limoneira Co (LMNR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth Amid Revenue Decline

Limoneira Co (LMNR) reports a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA despite a 7% drop in total net revenue for Q2 2024.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $16.6 million for Q2 2024, more than double the prior year period.
  • Total Net Revenue: Decreased 7% to $44.6 million compared to $48.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Agribusiness Revenue: $43.3 million compared to $46.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Other Operations Revenue: $1.3 million compared to $1.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Fresh Packed Lemon Sales: $25.8 million compared to $26.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • US Packaged Fresh Lemons Sold: 1,446,000 cartons at $17.85 average price per carton compared to 1,547,000 cartons at $17.23 average price per carton in Q2 2023.
  • Brokered Lemons and Other Lemon Sales: $3.8 million, a 52% growth year-over-year.
  • Avocado Revenue: $2.3 million compared to $3.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Avocados Sold: 1,595,000 pounds at $1.47 average price per pound compared to 941,000 pounds at $1.30 average price per pound in Q2 2023.
  • Orange Revenue: $1.2 million compared to $1.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Oranges Sold: 66,000 cartons at $17.58 average price per carton compared to 88,000 cartons at $15.72 average price per carton in Q2 2023.
  • Specialty Citrus and Other Crops Revenue: $800,000 compared to $1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Total Costs and Expenses: $49.3 million compared to $59.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Loss: $4.7 million compared to $3.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income Applicable to Common Stock: $6.4 million compared to a net loss of $1.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income Per Diluted Share: $0.35 compared to a net loss per diluted share of $0.1 in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share: $0.44 compared to $0.21 in Q2 2023.
  • Long-term Debt: $59.5 million as of April 30, 2024, compared to $40.6 million at the end of fiscal year 2023.
  • Net Debt Position: $58.7 million at quarter end.
  • Joint Venture Cash and Cash Equivalents: $102.1 million as of April 30, 2024, with Limoneira's share being 50%.
  • Joint Venture Distribution: $30 million in June 2024, with Limoneira entitled to $15 million.

Release Date: June 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $16.6 million for the second quarter, highlighting strong performance.
  • Significant milestones achieved in the Harvest at Limoneira real estate development project, including the completion of Phase 2 and approval for an increase in residential units.
  • Expansion of avocado plantings by 1,000 acres over the next three years, expected to dramatically increase long-term EBITDA.
  • Increased cash flow projections by 46%, expecting $180 million in total future proceeds from the Harvest project over the next seven fiscal years.
  • Strong financial position with reduced net debt and increased liquidity from joint venture distributions.

Negative Points

  • Total net revenue decreased by 7% to $44.6 million compared to the previous fiscal year.
  • Agribusiness revenue declined to $43.3 million from $46.7 million in the second quarter last year.
  • Increased rainfall in California delayed lemon picking and caused pressure utilization to fall to around 70%.
  • Operating loss for the second quarter was $4.7 million, higher than the $3.9 million loss in the previous fiscal year.
  • Long-term debt increased to $59.5 million from $40.6 million at the end of fiscal year 2023, driven by working capital needs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the status of the Harvest project phases and the total number of residential units?
A: Yes, the 1,261 units completed include Phase 1 and Phase 2. The total number of single-family units will be 1,750, with an additional 300 multifamily rental units, bringing the total to 2,050 units.

Q: How does the strategic review relate to the decision to halt the Chilean packing house and expand avocado production?
A: We believe expanding domestic avocado production offers better value creation for shareholders compared to investing in a Chilean packing house. This pivot requires less capital and leverages the strong demand for avocados.

Q: Can you explain the economics of planting 1,000 acres of avocados over three years and its impact on EBITDA?
A: We expect to produce 25-30 million pounds of avocados annually, with prices ranging from $1.20 to $1.70 per pound. This expansion will contribute to increasing EBITDA to $45-55 million by 2030.

Q: What is your outlook on avocado demand and supply dynamics over the next three years?
A: We are bullish on California avocados due to their seasonal niche from May to July, which aligns with a gap in Mexican production. This niche is sustainable and supported by favorable demand trends.

Q: Can you elaborate on the current lemon pricing and its outlook?
A: Lemon pricing is stronger than last year, currently around $19.50 per carton. The market is improving, and we expect better pricing as oversupply issues are addressed.

Q: What are the CapEx and OpEx requirements for the avocado expansion?
A: It costs about $15,000 per acre to plant and manage avocados for the first four years. These costs will be capitalized, and we expect to see revenue from these trees after year four.

Q: What has changed in your avocado expansion plans compared to previous quarters?
A: We have strengthened our confidence in the sustainable niche for California avocados, driven by favorable demand trends and the seasonal gap in Mexican production.

Q: How do you view the long-term demand for California avocados given competition from Mexico?
A: We believe California avocados have a sustainable market niche due to their seasonal availability and high-quality perception, which aligns with consumer preferences.

Q: What are your expectations for lemon pricing in the second half of the fiscal year?
A: We expect lemon pricing to improve, driven by better quality fruit and reduced oversupply. Current pricing trends are already higher than last year.

Q: How will the avocado expansion impact your overall business strategy?
A: The avocado expansion aligns with our shift towards an asset-light business model, focusing on high-value crops and leveraging our expertise in farm management and marketing.

