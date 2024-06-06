Adjusted EBITDA: $16.6 million for Q2 2024, more than double the prior year period.

Total Net Revenue: Decreased 7% to $44.6 million compared to $48.1 million in Q2 2023.

Agribusiness Revenue: $43.3 million compared to $46.7 million in Q2 2023.

Other Operations Revenue: $1.3 million compared to $1.4 million in Q2 2023.

Fresh Packed Lemon Sales: $25.8 million compared to $26.6 million in Q2 2023.

US Packaged Fresh Lemons Sold: 1,446,000 cartons at $17.85 average price per carton compared to 1,547,000 cartons at $17.23 average price per carton in Q2 2023.

Brokered Lemons and Other Lemon Sales: $3.8 million, a 52% growth year-over-year.

Avocado Revenue: $2.3 million compared to $3.6 million in Q2 2023.

Avocados Sold: 1,595,000 pounds at $1.47 average price per pound compared to 941,000 pounds at $1.30 average price per pound in Q2 2023.

Orange Revenue: $1.2 million compared to $1.4 million in Q2 2023.

Oranges Sold: 66,000 cartons at $17.58 average price per carton compared to 88,000 cartons at $15.72 average price per carton in Q2 2023.

Specialty Citrus and Other Crops Revenue: $800,000 compared to $1 million in Q2 2023.

Total Costs and Expenses: $49.3 million compared to $59.1 million in Q2 2023.

Operating Loss: $4.7 million compared to $3.9 million in Q2 2023.

Net Income Applicable to Common Stock: $6.4 million compared to a net loss of $1.7 million in Q2 2023.

Net Income Per Diluted Share: $0.35 compared to a net loss per diluted share of $0.1 in Q2 2023.

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share: $0.44 compared to $0.21 in Q2 2023.

Long-term Debt: $59.5 million as of April 30, 2024, compared to $40.6 million at the end of fiscal year 2023.

Net Debt Position: $58.7 million at quarter end.

Joint Venture Cash and Cash Equivalents: $102.1 million as of April 30, 2024, with Limoneira's share being 50%.

$102.1 million as of April 30, 2024, with Limoneira's share being 50%. Joint Venture Distribution: $30 million in June 2024, with Limoneira entitled to $15 million.

Release Date: June 06, 2024

Positive Points

Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $16.6 million for the second quarter, highlighting strong performance.

Significant milestones achieved in the Harvest at Limoneira real estate development project, including the completion of Phase 2 and approval for an increase in residential units.

Expansion of avocado plantings by 1,000 acres over the next three years, expected to dramatically increase long-term EBITDA.

Increased cash flow projections by 46%, expecting $180 million in total future proceeds from the Harvest project over the next seven fiscal years.

Strong financial position with reduced net debt and increased liquidity from joint venture distributions.

Negative Points

Total net revenue decreased by 7% to $44.6 million compared to the previous fiscal year.

Agribusiness revenue declined to $43.3 million from $46.7 million in the second quarter last year.

Increased rainfall in California delayed lemon picking and caused pressure utilization to fall to around 70%.

Operating loss for the second quarter was $4.7 million, higher than the $3.9 million loss in the previous fiscal year.

Long-term debt increased to $59.5 million from $40.6 million at the end of fiscal year 2023, driven by working capital needs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the status of the Harvest project phases and the total number of residential units?

A: Yes, the 1,261 units completed include Phase 1 and Phase 2. The total number of single-family units will be 1,750, with an additional 300 multifamily rental units, bringing the total to 2,050 units.

Q: How does the strategic review relate to the decision to halt the Chilean packing house and expand avocado production?

A: We believe expanding domestic avocado production offers better value creation for shareholders compared to investing in a Chilean packing house. This pivot requires less capital and leverages the strong demand for avocados.

Q: Can you explain the economics of planting 1,000 acres of avocados over three years and its impact on EBITDA?

A: We expect to produce 25-30 million pounds of avocados annually, with prices ranging from $1.20 to $1.70 per pound. This expansion will contribute to increasing EBITDA to $45-55 million by 2030.

Q: What is your outlook on avocado demand and supply dynamics over the next three years?

A: We are bullish on California avocados due to their seasonal niche from May to July, which aligns with a gap in Mexican production. This niche is sustainable and supported by favorable demand trends.

Q: Can you elaborate on the current lemon pricing and its outlook?

A: Lemon pricing is stronger than last year, currently around $19.50 per carton. The market is improving, and we expect better pricing as oversupply issues are addressed.

Q: What are the CapEx and OpEx requirements for the avocado expansion?

A: It costs about $15,000 per acre to plant and manage avocados for the first four years. These costs will be capitalized, and we expect to see revenue from these trees after year four.

Q: What has changed in your avocado expansion plans compared to previous quarters?

A: We have strengthened our confidence in the sustainable niche for California avocados, driven by favorable demand trends and the seasonal gap in Mexican production.

Q: How do you view the long-term demand for California avocados given competition from Mexico?

A: We believe California avocados have a sustainable market niche due to their seasonal availability and high-quality perception, which aligns with consumer preferences.

Q: What are your expectations for lemon pricing in the second half of the fiscal year?

A: We expect lemon pricing to improve, driven by better quality fruit and reduced oversupply. Current pricing trends are already higher than last year.

Q: How will the avocado expansion impact your overall business strategy?

A: The avocado expansion aligns with our shift towards an asset-light business model, focusing on high-value crops and leveraging our expertise in farm management and marketing.

