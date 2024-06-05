Q3 2024 United Natural Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello. My name is Ellie, and I will be your operator for today. I would like to welcome everyone to UNFI fiscal 2024 third-quarter earnings call. (Operator instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Steve Bloomquist, Vice President, Investor Relations. Steve, please go ahead.
Steve Bloomquist - United Natural Foods Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on UNFI's third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release issued this morning. The press release and earnings presentation, which management will speak to, are available under the Investors section of the company's website at unfi.com on the Events tab. We've also included a supplemental disclosure file in Microsoft Excel with key financial information.
Joining me for today's call are Sandy Douglas, our Chief Executive Officer; and Matteo Tarditi, our President and Chief Financial Officer. Sandy and Matteo will provide a business update, after
