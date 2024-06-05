Jun 05, 2024 / NTS GMT

Jacques Stern - Global Blue Group Holding Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning. I am Jacques Stern as the CEO of Global Blue, and I will be joined today with by Roxane Dufour, the CFO of the Group. To present you the full year results of '23, '24.



So let me first introduce the presentation by a quick executive summary, which highlight the key takeaways. First of all, the year '23, '24 has seen a very strong operational performance with a revenue increase of 36%, with an EBITDA increase of 91% at EUR149 million in line with the short term guidance, translating a drop-through of 64% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.2% and increased by 10 points versus last year. Roxane, and we'll come back much more in detail on that in few second.



Second, key takeaway. The year shown also rapid deleveraging and a solid balance sheet improvement with the leverage ratio, which is now at 3.4 versus 6.5 last year at the same time and also a refinancing during the year in December '23, we have now the debt maturity, which is up to 2030.



Third, key takeaway is related to tax