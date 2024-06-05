Full Year 2024 discoverIE Group plc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Bruce Thompson - discoverIE Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the full-year results presentation of discoverIE plc. And as is normal, I'm just going to give a few words of introduction. Hopefully, not stealing the thunder from Nick and Simon, but perhaps just giving a little bit of context before they give you the detail. And I'm not going to apologize by actually starting by repeating about our strategy because it is a very consistent strategy on a stand-up as every results presentation and repeat it because this is worth repeating.



Over the years, we've really focused on a number of key elements of the strategy. Firstly, in terms of organic revenue growth targeting over the business cycle to actually beat the background market in terms of organic revenue growth. And that's really by focusing on target markets and design wins within those target markets.



Secondly, strong and improving operating margins by running our businesses efficiently, we're able to over time, along with a higher margin acquisitions,