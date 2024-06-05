Q4 2024 Precision Camshafts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to thank you all for being a part of this Precision Camshafts Limited Q4 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. In case of any detailed questions regarding finance, please e-mail your questions at [email protected], and we shall provide you answers in a reasonable time.



We've submitted the investors presentation for Q4 of FY '24 to stock exchanges on the 4th of June, and the same is available on our website. Investors are requested to refer to the same.



Let me begin by providing an overview of our financial performance. Despite the challenging economic landscape, I'm pleased to report that PCL has