Jun 05, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Anna Bielby - VP PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Welcome to the Vp final results for FY24. I'm Anna Bielby and this is my first full-year results presentation as CEO. I'm joined today by Keith Winstanley who took on the CFO role in January. I will start with a brief introduction. Keith will then cover the financial review and I will update on strategy and our operational review.



I wanted to start with our investment case, and why I think Vp is a great business, and why I was excited to take on the CEO role in September. Our main differentiator is a specialist element of our rental model, which sits at the heart of what we do, whether that's the specialist nature of our assets, our specialist end markets, or the specialist way we deliver projects and solutions.



The second important factor is the diversity of our revenue streams due to the different end markets in which we operate. We've seen this clearly in the current year where the overall group has managed to perform well despite challenges in, for example, the general construction market.



Looking forward, I