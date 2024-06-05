Jun 05, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to VersaBank's second-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. This morning, VersaBank issued a news release reporting its financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2024. That news release, along with the bank's financial statements, MD&A, and supplemental financial information are available on the bank's website in the Investor Relations section, as well as on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. Please note that, in addition to the telephone dial-in, VersaBank is webcasting this morning's conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Details on how to access the replays are available in this morning's news release. I would like to remind our listeners that the statements about future events made on this call are forward-looking in nature and are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by VersaBank management. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations due to various material risks and uncertainties associated with VersaBank's businesses. Please refer to VersaBank's forward-looking statement advisory in today's
Q2 2024 VersaBank Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 05, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
