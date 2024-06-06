Full Year 2024 N Brown Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2024 / NTS GMT

Steve Johnson - N Brown Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to N Brown's full-year results for the 52 weeks ended March 2, 2024. I'm joined by Dominic Appleton, our Chief Finance Officer.



Let's turn to the agenda for today. First, I'll give you an update on our highlights this year. Then I'll hand over to Dominic, who will take you through the financial performance and the outlook for FY25. I'll then return to talk in a little more detail about our KPIs, our strategic progress, and our strategic priorities for the year ahead. After that, we'll open up for Q&A.



We're pleased to be able to talk to you today about a strong year of execution against both our strategic and financial objectives. We entered the year with a set of streamlined transformational priorities. And during the year, we've self-funded a further GBP23 million of capital expenditure in order to make significant progress in these targeted areas.



As we talked to you at the interim results in October, we've successfully launched our new mobile-first website for