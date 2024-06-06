Q2 2024 ABM Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greeting, and welcome to the ABM Industries Inc second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Paul Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations for ABM Industries. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Paul Goldberg - ABM Industries Inc - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to ABM's second quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Paul Goldberg, and I'm the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at ABM. With me today are Scott Salmirs, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Earl Ellis, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Please note that earlier this morning, we issued our press release announcing our second quarter 2024 financial results. A copy of that release and an accompanying slide presentation can be found on our website, abm.com.



After Scott and Earl's prepared remarks, we will host a Q&A session. But before we begin, I would like to