Q1 2025 AstroNova Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the AstroNova fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results conference call. Today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Scott Solomon of the company's Investor Relations firm, Sharon Merrill advisors. Please go ahead, sir.



Scott Solomon - AstroNova Inc - Senior Vice President



Thank you, Candice, and good morning, everyone. By now you should have received a copy of the earnings release issued this morning. If you have not received a copy, please go to the investor's page of the AstroNova website, www.astronovainc.com. You can also access the deck that follows along with our prepared remarks on the Investors section of our website under Events and Presentations.



Turning to slide 2, in that deck. Statements made on today's call that are not statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements