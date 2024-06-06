Jun 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Toro Company's second quarter earnings conference call. My name is Carmen, and I will be your coordinator for today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.
I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's conference, Julie Kerekes, a Senior Managing Director of Global Tax and Investor Relations. Please proceed, Ms. Kerekes.
Julie Kerekes - Toro Co - Senior Managing Director of Global Tax and Investor Relations
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Our earnings release was issued this morning, and a copy can be found in the Investor information section of our corporate website, thetorocompany.com. We have also posted a second quarter earnings presentation to supplement our earnings release.
On our call today are Rick Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Angie Drake, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jeremy Steven, Director, Investor Relations.
During this call, we will make forward
Q2 2024 Toro Co Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...