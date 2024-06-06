Q1 2024 Tillys Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Gar Jackson - Tillys Inc - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Tilly's fiscal 2024 first quarter earnings call. Michael Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company's business and operating results. Then he and Hezy Shaked, Executive Chairman, and Interim President, and Chief Executive Officer, will host a Q&A session.



For a copy of Tilly's earnings press release, please visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at tillys.com. From the same section, shortly after the conclusion of the call, you will also be able to find a recorded replay of this call for the next 30 days.



Certain forward looking statements will be made during this call that reflect Tilly's judgment and analysis only as of today, June 6, 2024, and actual results