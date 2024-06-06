Q3 2024 Duckhorn Portfolio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Ben Avenia-Tapper - Duckhorn Portfolio Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Duckhorn Portfolio's third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call are Deirdre Mahlan, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairperson; Jennifer Fall Jung, Chief Financial Officer; and Sean Sullivan, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer.



In a moment, we will give brief remarks followed by the Q&A. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release for the third quarter ended April 30, 2024, that went out at approximately 4:05 PM Eastern time. The press release and an accompanying presentation are accessible on the company's website at [email protected], and