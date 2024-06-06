Q1 2025 Argan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Argan, Inc., earnings release conference call for the first fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024. This call is being recorded (Operator Instructions) There is a slide presentation that accompanies today's remarks, which can be accessed via the webcast.



At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host for today, Jennifer Belodeau, of IMS Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Jennifer Belodeau IMS Investor Relations-Investor Relations



Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to our conference call to discuss Argan's, results for the first fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024. On the call today, we have David Watson, Chief Executive Officer; and Hank Deily, Chief Financial Officer.



I will take a moment to read the Safe Harbor statement. Statements made during this conference call and presented in the presentation that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to projections or statements of future