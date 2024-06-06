Q4 2024 NGL Energy Partners LP Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the NGL Energy Partners 4Q '24 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Brad Cooper, CFO. You may begin.



Bradley Cooper - NGL Energy Partners LP - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Good afternoon and thank you to everyone for joining us on the call today. Our comments today will include plans, forecasts, and estimates that are forward-looking statements under the US securities law. These comments are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Please take note of the cautionary language and risk factors provided in our presentation materials and our other public disclosure materials.



Fiscal 2024 was a transformational year for NGL. These are some of the key highlights from the year. In the first quarter, we purchased approximately $100 million of notes with the proceeds from the marine asset sale that closed on March 30, 2023.

