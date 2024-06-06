Q1 2025 Planet Labs PBC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone. Thank you for attending today's Planet Labs PBC first-quarter and fiscal-2025 earnings call. My name is Sierra and I'll be your moderator for today. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Chris Genualdi, VP of Investor Relations. Please proceed.



Chris Genualdi - Planet Labs PBC - VP, Investor Relations



Thanks, operator. And hello, everyone. This is Chris Genualdi, Vice President of Investor Relations at Planet Labs PBC. Welcome to Planet's first quarter of fiscal-2025 earnings call. I'm joined today by Will Marshall and Ashley Johnson, who will provide a recap of our results and discuss our current outlook. We encourage everyone to please reference the earnings press release and earnings update presentation for today's call, which are available on our Investor Relations website.



Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that we may make forward-looking statements related to future events or our financial outlook. We also may reference qualified pipeline which represents potential sales