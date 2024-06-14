Long-established in the Biotechnology industry, Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 2.08%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 52.55%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Moderna Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Moderna Inc a GF Score of 66 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Moderna Inc's Business

Moderna Inc, a commercial-stage biotech founded in 2010 and publicly listed in December 2018, has rapidly validated its mRNA technology with its COVID-19 vaccine, authorized in the United States in December 2020. With a market cap of $58.05 billion and sales of $5.08 billion, Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. These programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases. However, its operating margin stands at -101.1, indicating significant challenges.

Profitability Breakdown

Moderna Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's profitability metrics, particularly its operating margin, suggest that despite its high revenue from the COVID-19 vaccine, it faces substantial costs that could affect its bottom line. This aspect is crucial as it directly impacts the company's ability to generate profit and sustain its operations in the long term.

Next Steps

Considering Moderna Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should closely monitor these aspects to make informed decisions.

