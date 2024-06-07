Greif Inc (GEF) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations Despite Net Income Decline

Performance Analysis and Strategic Actions

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Decreased 60.1% to $44.4 million or $0.77 per diluted Class A share, compared to $111.2 million or $1.90 per diluted Class A share in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased 25.7% to $169.9 million, down from $228.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Decreased by $123.3 million to $87.5 million.
  • Total Debt: Increased by $626.9 million to $2,916.1 million, primarily to fund the acquisition of Ipackchem.
  • Net Sales: Increased to $1,371.0 million from $1,308.9 million in the prior year quarter, driven by higher volumes and contributions from recent acquisitions.
  • Gross Profit: Decreased to $270.1 million from $311.8 million, impacted by higher raw material, transportation, and manufacturing costs.
  • Dividend Declaration: Quarterly cash dividends of $0.52 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.78 per share of Class B Common Stock, payable on July 1, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On June 7, 2024, Greif Inc (GEF, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the fiscal second quarter 2024 results. Greif Inc, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, operates in three reportable business segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging and Services, and Land Management. The company serves customers across North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.

1799101748351234048.png

Financial Highlights

For the fiscal second quarter of 2024, Greif Inc reported a significant decline in net income, which decreased by 60.1% to $44.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted Class A share, compared to $111.2 million, or $1.90 per diluted Class A share, in the same period last year. Excluding adjustments, net income decreased by 53.9% to $47.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted Class A share.

Adjusted EBITDA also saw a decline, falling 25.7% to $169.9 million from $228.6 million in the prior year quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities decreased by $123.3 million to $87.5 million, and adjusted free cash flow decreased by $126.5 million to $59.0 million.

Segment Performance

Segment Net Sales (Q2 2024) Net Sales (Q2 2023) Gross Profit (Q2 2024) Gross Profit (Q2 2023)
Global Industrial Packaging $804.8 million $748.2 million $181.5 million $177.9 million
Paper Packaging & Services $560.8 million $554.8 million $86.0 million $131.4 million
Land Management $5.4 million $5.9 million $2.6 million $2.5 million

Strategic Actions and Announcements

Greif Inc completed the acquisition of Ipackchem on March 26, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its strategic objective to expand its global platform in high-performance small plastic containers. The company also announced an upcoming Investor Day in New York City on December 11, 2024.

“We are excited to present another quarter of solid progress on our Build to Last Strategy, including completing our Ipackchem acquisition and achieving multiple other milestones on our Build to Last missions,” stated Ole Rosgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Greif.

Challenges and Outlook

The company faced challenges in its Paper Packaging & Services segment, where gross profit decreased by $45.4 million to $86.0 million due to higher raw material, transportation, and manufacturing costs. Operating profit in this segment also decreased by $55.0 million to $12.6 million.

Greif Inc's leverage ratio increased to 3.44x from 2.53x sequentially, primarily due to the acquisition of Ipackchem. Total debt rose by $626.9 million to $2,916.1 million, and net debt increased by $589.4 million to $2,720.1 million.

Dividend and Tax Summary

On June 3, 2024, the Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.52 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.78 per share of Class B Common Stock, payable on July 1, 2024. The company recorded an income tax rate of 24.9% for the quarter.

Conclusion

Despite the challenges, Greif Inc continues to focus on strategic growth and operational efficiency. The company's efforts to manage costs and improve demand alongside its customers are crucial for future value creation. Investors are encouraged to review the company's 8-K filing for a comprehensive understanding of its financial performance and strategic initiatives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Greif Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.