On June 6, 2024, Juan Ortega, Executive Vice President of Chubb Ltd (CB, Financial), sold 2,400 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 44,631.93 shares of Chubb Ltd.

Chubb Ltd is a globally recognized insurance company, offering a variety of insurance products including property and casualty insurance, accident and health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,908 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Chubb Ltd, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Chubb Ltd were trading at $260.98 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $108.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.88, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 11.275.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Chubb Ltd is estimated at $251.93 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock’s valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow ratio, all of which are components of the GF Value calculation.

