Release Date: June 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

AstroNova Inc (ALOT, Financial) reported a profitable first quarter despite challenges.

Gross margin increased to 36.3%, up 130 basis points from the same period last year.

The acquisition of MTEX NS is expected to generate $8 million to $10 million in revenue this fiscal year.

The integration of MTEX NS is proceeding well, with significant top and bottom-line growth opportunities.

AstroNova Inc (ALOT) remains on track to achieve its fiscal full year 2025 expectation for organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits and adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 13% to 14%.

Negative Points

Revenues for the quarter were $33 million, down 7% from the prior year period.

Component shortages delayed the shipment of certain legacy printers in the aerospace product line, impacting revenue.

Bookings in the quarter were $33.1 million compared to $38.4 million last year, indicating a decline.

Operating expenses were down only slightly, with some reallocations due to new accounting rules.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million was down 19% from last year, primarily due to temporary revenue issues.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of the component shortages on your aerospace product line?

A: (Gregory Woods, CEO) The component shortages delayed the shipment of certain legacy printers, resulting in over $3 million worth of aerospace printers not being shipped in the quarter. We expect this issue to be fully resolved within the fiscal year.

Q: What are the expected benefits of transitioning to the ToughWriter branded printers?

A: (Gregory Woods, CEO) The transition to ToughWriter printers will lead to a more efficient supply chain, lower manufacturing costs, and a streamlined parts and services experience for our OEM and airline customers. By fiscal 2027, we expect about 90% of our printer shipments to be ToughWriter models.

Q: How is the integration of the MTEX NS acquisition progressing?

A: (Gregory Woods, CEO) The integration is proceeding well. We have formed an integrated engineering steering committee to leverage the strengths of both organizations. MTEX's products are complementary and are expected to generate $8 million to $10 million in revenue this fiscal year.

Q: What were the main reasons for the decline in first-quarter revenue?

A: (David Smith, CFO) Revenue was down 7% year-over-year due to lower sales in both the Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M) segments. This was primarily due to delayed shipments and component shortages.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial performance of the PI segment?

A: (David Smith, CFO) PI segment revenue was $23.2 million, down from $25.1 million last year, mainly due to delayed shipments. However, the segment's operating profit increased to $3 million, or 12.9% of segment revenue, due to favorable mix and expense control.

Q: How did the T&M segment perform in the first quarter?

A: (David Smith, CFO) T&M segment revenue was $9.8 million, down from $10.3 million last year. The segment's operating profit was $1.7 million, or 17.6% of segment revenue, impacted by the component shortages that delayed shipments.

Q: What are your expectations for organic revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2025?

A: (Gregory Woods, CEO) We remain on track to achieve mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 13% to 14% for fiscal 2025.

Q: How is the company addressing the temporary issues affecting revenue?

A: (David Smith, CFO) We are working closely with suppliers to resolve component shortages by the third quarter. Additionally, we are focusing on transitioning customers to higher-margin products, which will benefit profitability in the long term.

Q: What are the company's plans for debt reduction following the MTEX acquisition?

A: (David Smith, CFO) Our primary focus is on debt reduction. We aim to repay most of the revolving credit debt by the end of the year, despite the increased debt from the MTEX acquisition.

Q: Can you provide more details on the AQUAFLEX printer showcased at Drupa 2024?

A: (Gregory Woods, CEO) The AQUAFLEX is a high-volume commercial printing solution for industrial flexible packaging. It uses multiple five-liter ink tanks to produce full-color wide-format output. The printer has been well-received, generating significant interest and orders at the Drupa trade show.

