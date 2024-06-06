Release Date: June 06, 2024

Positive Points

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA, Financial) achieved strong gross margins and expense control, driving an adjusted EBITDA of $37.7 million with a 40.8% margin.

The company successfully integrated the Sonoma-Cutrer acquisition, expecting up to $10 million in cost synergies, double the initial forecast.

New product innovations, such as Decoy Featherweight Sauvignon Blanc, have been well received, with reorder rates exceeding expectations.

The direct-to-consumer channel saw a significant increase of 71.4%, reflecting a shift in Kosta Browne offerings.

The company has a strong portfolio of brands and a robust wholesale network, which has been strengthened by a realigned distributor network.

Negative Points

Net sales growth was modest at 1.4%, with wholesale-to-distributor net sales declining by 11% due to weaker demand.

The Kosta Browne Appellation series underperformed expectations, contributing to top-line pressure.

The broader wine industry faced challenging market conditions, with luxury wine consumer data showing a 1% decline in Q3.

On-premise sales dipped in Q3, impacting the uptake of by-the-glass programs.

There is ongoing uncertainty in the market, leading to a wide range in the company's Q4 net sales guidance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you please talk about what you think is behind the industry slowdown? Is this consumer-led or something else?

A: Jennifer Fall Jung, CFO: It's hard to pinpoint exactly, but we are seeing a slowdown in the on-premise segment. However, our luxury wine segment continues to outperform the total segment. Deirdre Mahlan, CEO: There are two main factors: normalization of inventory levels post-COVID and some softening consumer demand. Retailers adjusted their purchasing patterns due to rising interest rates and softening demand, which impacted the wholesale channel. While there is some consumer impact, the bulk of the slowdown is due to market adjustments.

Q: Does your guidance assume that you get inventories to where you would like them to be when you start next year?

A: Deirdre Mahlan, CEO: Absolutely, yes.

Q: Can you provide more details on the softer uptake of Kosta Browne and whether it's a high-end consumer issue or a brand relevance issue?

A: Deirdre Mahlan, CEO: The behavior of consumers has shifted post-pandemic, with many accumulating wine during the pandemic and now purchasing less. However, our outreach to Kosta Browne consumers shows no degradation in brand equity. The challenge is more about adjusting our offers to meet changing consumer behaviors and preferences.

Q: The implied guidance for Q4 on net sales has a wide range. Can you explain the factors driving this variability?

A: Jennifer Fall Jung, CFO: The variability is due to the ongoing volatility in the industry and the integration of our distributor network. We are still working out growth goals with our new distributors, which adds some uncertainty to the timing of orders.

Q: How do you expect the distributor network integration to impact your business as you exit the fiscal year?

A: Deirdre Mahlan, CEO: There may be some shipment variability as new wholesalers get their warehouses stocked, but we expect any fluctuations to be short-term. By Q2 of the next fiscal year, we anticipate that the integration will have fully settled.

Q: Can you provide more details on the updated synergy assumptions from the Sonoma-Cutrer acquisition?

A: Jennifer Fall Jung, CFO: The majority of the synergies are coming from compensation and organizational leverage, as well as streamlining processes and IT systems. We expect to see these synergies fully realized in 2025, with no revenue synergies baked in at this point.

Q: Given the strong gross margin performance, have you considered reinvesting some of that upside into promotions or marketing to accelerate volume recovery?

A: Jennifer Fall Jung, CFO: We are excited about our alignment with distributors, which will allow for thoughtful reinvestment into the business. The gross margin favorability in Q3 was partly due to the shift of Kosta Browne Appellation, which will create some pressure in Q4.

Q: Can you provide more color on the recent depletions and how they are trending?

A: Deirdre Mahlan, CEO: April and May showed good depletions consistent with our growth ambitions. While we are encouraged, we remain cautious and expect some leveling off and slight improvement in the market in the coming months.

Q: How much of the wide range in your Q4 guidance is related to the distribution realignment?

A: Jennifer Fall Jung, CFO: The wider range accounts for the variability in shipment timing due to the distributor changes, which impact just under 20% of our business volume. The range also considers overall market uncertainty.

Q: How are you managing cost controls and what are your plans for reinvestment once the top line improves?

A: Jennifer Fall Jung, CFO: We have been managing costs through discretionary spending and back-of-house efficiencies. We will continue to invest in our brands to support profitable growth, especially as we align more closely with our distributors.

