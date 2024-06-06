Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Optimizing Margins

Despite a decline in net sales, Tilly's Inc (TLYS) focuses on long-term improvements and operational efficiencies.

Summary
  • Total Net Sales: $115.9 million, a decrease of 6.3%.
  • Total Comparable Net Sales: Decreased by 9.4%.
  • Physical Stores Comparable Net Sales: Decreased by 8.6%.
  • E-commerce Comparable Net Sales: Decreased by 10.8%.
  • Gross Margin: Flat at 21% of net sales.
  • Product Margins: Improved by 130 basis points.
  • Total SG&A Expenses: $45.1 million, an increase of $1.9 million.
  • Pretax Loss: $19.6 million or 16.9% of net sales.
  • Net Loss: $19.6 million or $0.65 per share.
  • Total Cash and Marketable Securities: $68 million.
  • Total Inventories: Up 1.8% compared to last year.
  • Total Stores: 246, a net decrease of two stores compared to last year.
Release Date: June 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Product margins improved by 130 basis points compared to last year due to lower markdown rates and improved initial markups.
  • New marketing efforts are being tested to create greater connectivity with existing customers and attract new ones.
  • Implementation of new merchandise planning and allocation tools, as well as warehouse management software, is expected to improve operational efficiencies.
  • Despite challenges, the company continues to invest in long-term improvements, including new markdown optimization software and enhanced search engine optimization capabilities.
  • Total inventories were down 3% compared to the same week last year, indicating better inventory management.

Negative Points

  • Total net sales decreased by 6.3% compared to last year's first quarter.
  • Comparable net sales, including e-commerce, decreased by 9.4%, with physical stores down 8.6% and e-commerce down 10.8%.
  • Total SG&A expenses increased by $1.9 million, primarily due to higher non-cash store asset impairment charges and increased store payroll costs.
  • Pretax loss was $19.6 million, or 16.9% of net sales, compared to $16.2 million, or 13.1% of net sales, last year.
  • The company experienced complications with new system implementations, which slowed product replenishment to stores during May.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are you seeing any positive trends in your stores, particularly on the junior side, and can you impact a more significant percentage of the inventory for the back half of the year?
A: We see positive signs from initiatives started in February, but it's too early to expand on them. You'll see more of the right trends in our inventory over time.

Q: How are you planning to bring in lapsed shoppers and younger customers? Will you drive marketing as things improve?
A: We started a new campaign a couple of months ago and are exploring the age of our target customer. Results will be more visible in the third and fourth quarters.

Q: Can you provide any color on the relative performance between men's and women's merchandise?
A: We believe we are in the right spot with the balance between men's and women's merchandise. Historically, we lead with men's, but this is evolving.

Q: Any updates on the CEO search and changes to the merchant team?
A: No changes are planned for either position at this time.

Q: Where do you stand on lease negotiations for 2024, and how many stores might you close this year?
A: We have two new stores to open and four to five known store closures towards the end of the year. We are still negotiating many leases.

Q: Can you estimate the earnings impact of the $18.4 million sales hit to the third quarter?
A: It's difficult to predict without knowing the back-to-school season's performance. The start of the back-to-school season will give us a better idea.

Q: How much of a sales benefit are you anticipating in the second quarter due to the shift?
A: Approximately a $15 million benefit to the second quarter due to the shift of back-to-school sales into the second quarter.

Q: Any notable trends in weekly sales cadence, particularly around Memorial Day?
A: We experienced some complications with new systems, causing fluctuations in May. However, we believe we are back on track and cautiously optimistic about future results.

Q: Was the warehouse management system a reason for the slightly heavier inventory per store?
A: Yes, partly due to timing differences and conscious efforts to offset potential risks from new system implementations. We are also bringing inventory earlier to avoid size shortages.

Q: What are you expecting for gross margins in the second quarter?
A: We expect gross margin improvement but cannot estimate the exact amount yet. We are working on various initiatives to improve margins.

