Q1 2024 Victoria's Secret & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Kevin Wynk - Victoria's Secret&Co-Vice President of External Financial Reporting and Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Victoria's Secret & Company's first quarter earnings conference call for the period ending May 4, 2024. Joining me on the call today is CEO, Mark Waters, and CFO, Tim Johnson.