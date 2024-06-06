NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Water Solutions Growth and Strategic Moves

Company reports strong performance in Water Solutions and outlines future growth plans amidst mixed segment results.

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA: $610 million.
  • Liquid Logistics Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA: $70 million.
  • Crude Oil Logistics Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA: $86.9 million.
  • Water Solutions Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA: $508.3 million, a 10% increase over the prior year.
  • Total Capital Incurred for Fiscal 2024: $152 million.
  • Asset Sales: Over $280 million.
  • Water Solutions Q4 Adjusted EBITDA: $123.4 million.
  • Crude Oil Logistics Q4 Adjusted EBITDA: $15.3 million.
  • Liquids Logistics Q4 Adjusted EBITDA: $21.8 million.
  • Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $665 million, implying 9% year-over-year growth.
  • CapEx Outlook for Fiscal 2025: $210 million.
  • Common Unit Repurchase Program: Up to $50 million approved.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: June 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL, Financial) achieved record full-year adjusted EBITDA of $508.3 million in the Water Solutions segment, a 10% increase over the prior year.
  • The company successfully completed a global refinancing, including $2.2 billion of senior secured notes and a $700 million term loan B facility, providing more operational flexibility.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is current on all preferred classes as of April 25, 2024, which exceeded internal and external expectations.
  • The company announced the LEX II project, which is underwritten by a minimum volume commitment with an investment-grade counterparty, expected to be in service by October 2024.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) launched a common unit repurchase program of up to $50 million, indicating confidence in the company's undervalued unit price.

Negative Points

  • Full-year adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 was $610 million, which lagged behind the company's guidance for the year.
  • The Liquid Logistics segment's full-year adjusted EBITDA was $70 million, impacted by warmer-than-normal winters and the closure and sale of several terminals.
  • Crude Oil Logistics full-year adjusted EBITDA was $86.9 million, driven by lower volume shipped and sold on the Grand Mesa Pipeline and wider-than-expected differentials.
  • Revenue per barrel in the Water Solutions segment was lower during the quarter due to rate changes for certain existing contracts and the expiration of higher fee per barrel contracts.
  • The Liquid Logistics segment experienced a decrease in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter due to lower propane margins and a decrease in volumes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the common unit repurchase program, how are you thinking about the timing of using it? Is it something you plan to use now or keep in place for future opportunities?
A: (H. Michael Krimbill, CEO) Depending on the unit price, we could use it right away.

Q: Regarding Grand Mesa, what are the potential opportunities to increase volumes over the next few months? How do you see the exit volumes on Grand Mesa year-end '25 versus year-end '24?
A: (H. Michael Krimbill, CEO) We are currently in the 70,000 barrel a day range and see potential to increase to 100,000-115,000 barrels per day over the next 6 to 12 months.

Q: On the liquids business, are you considering acquisitions, divestitures, or joint ventures?
A: (H. Michael Krimbill, CEO) We are more focused on divestitures. We have assets that could fetch a nice multiple for the right buyer.

Q: Can you remind us about the preferred payments and leverage guidance?
A: (Bradley Cooper, CFO) We are current on preferred payments as of April 25. We will manage to the leverage targets discussed publicly and with bondholders during the refinance.

Q: What is the underlying volume growth assumption for water solutions excluding LEX II? How does LEX II layer in?
A: (H. Michael Krimbill, CEO) Excluding LEX II, we expect 10% growth. LEX II adds 200,000 barrels per day starting in October, further derisking our adjusted EBITDA growth.

Q: What is driving the significant volume increases at Grand Mesa?
A: (H. Michael Krimbill, CEO) The basin's production is back to about 500,000 barrels a day, coupled with increased interest from producers.

Q: On the water solutions business, what caused the sequential decline from third to fourth quarter?
A: (H. Michael Krimbill, CEO) The decline is due to the same issues as before, primarily related to total volumes disposed and paid.

Q: Does exiting parts of the liquids business come with meaningful amounts of working capital release?
A: (H. Michael Krimbill, CEO) Yes, it does.

Q: Is M&A something you focus on for water solutions, or is growth primarily driven by organic investments?
A: (H. Michael Krimbill, CEO) We prioritize organic growth opportunities like LEX II. M&A will be considered in the future.

Q: Is the $0.23 to $0.24 per barrel operating expense for water sustainable going forward?
A: (H. Michael Krimbill, CEO) Yes, it is sustainable. We have managed to keep it within this range despite inflation impacts.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.