Release Date: June 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Planet Labs PBC (PL, Financial) reported a record $60.4 million in revenue for Q1 fiscal 2025, representing a 15% year-on-year growth.

The company achieved a non-GAAP gross margin of 55%, better than their guidance.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) successfully launched the Planet Insights Platform in April, expanding market reach and customer access to data.

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) exercised a priced option of the EOCL contract, securing a significant renewal.

The company completed two seven-figure pilot programs with the US Department of Defense, indicating strong potential for future large operational contracts.

Negative Points

The commercial sector, particularly the agricultural vertical, faced headwinds, leading to a decline in revenue contribution from 29% to 22%.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q1 was $8.4 million, despite sequential improvement.

Capital expenditures for Q1 were $11.4 million, with expectations for higher CapEx in subsequent quarters due to multiple planned launches.

The company continues to face challenges in predicting the timing, size, and structure of large government contract wins.

Net dollar retention rate was 100%, indicating no growth in contract renewals within the first quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give a little bit of your thoughts around the Tanager-1 launch and where you might think the immediate impacts to the business might come from that from a revenue perspective?

A: We're looking forward to the Tanager-1 launch scheduled for July. We have an early access program with defense and intelligence, commercial sectors like oil and gas, agriculture, and civil government. There's strong interest, and we already have a contract involving methane data, so revenue will start from day one.

Q: Can you explain the softness around commercial customers, especially in the agricultural space?

A: The downtick in the commercial sector is driven primarily by larger agricultural contracts where customers are facing their own challenges. We believe in the long-term opportunities for the agricultural sector and are working with customers to maintain relationships and pricing, allowing for future growth as their business returns.

Q: How big of a focus is the NGA's Luno program for you, and how do you think about positioning?

A: The NGA's Luno program is a significant opportunity, with a budget increased from $290 million to $490 million. We believe our daily scan capability positions us uniquely to compete for this program.

Q: Can you provide more context regarding the AI opportunities you're pursuing?

A: AI is already powering many of our products and new capabilities. We're excited about collaborations with large players, though we have nothing to announce today regarding NVIDIA. Our focus is on leveraging AI for defense and intelligence, as well as enabling partners to build their own AI models on our platform.

Q: Can you confirm that Tanager will generate higher levels of revenue on a quarter-on-quarter basis once operational?

A: Tanager will provide a significant data stream for various use cases. We have an early access program and a $20 million contract with Carbon Mapper for emissions data. This will result in incremental revenue, though it's a nascent market.

Q: What is the potential scale of the DoD pilots you've been working on?

A: The DoD pilots are generating real capabilities and interest. We believe these pilots will build into large operational contracts, with opportunities for significant scale.

Q: Can you give an update on Pelican and future launches?

A: The Pelican tech demo continues to perform well, and we are building towards operational satellites expected within the next 12 months. We anticipate more launches in this timeframe.

Q: Are there international opportunities similar to the EOCL contract?

A: Yes, we are pursuing opportunities with governments around the world, including US allies. There is strong demand for satellite data, especially in light of the Ukraine conflict and US leadership in this area.

Q: How is the company involved in helping with the European regulations around deforestation?

A: We are seeing interest from governments and companies affected by the EU's deforestation regulations. We are working on centralized systems to help industries comply. Additionally, we launched an initiative with Salesforce and others for biodiversity monitoring.

Q: Can you clarify the amount you're getting on the EOCL renewal?

A: The EOCL contract renewal secures the same amount as the prior 12 months, with a base amount of $19 million per year and an incremental award of $25.5 million per year.

