Braze (BRZE) Outperforms Despite Challenging Software Spending Climate

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

After its primary competitor, Sprinklr (CXM, Financial), issued downside Q2 EPS and revenue guidance on Wednesday, expectations were lowered for Braze (BRZE, Financial). Over the past week, BRZE shares dropped by over 10%, reflecting concerns that the choppy enterprise software spending environment affecting CXM would also impact BRZE's Q1 earnings. However, BRZE exceeded expectations, beating Q1 EPS and revenue forecasts, and guided Q2 and FY25 revenue slightly above expectations.

BRZE achieved these solid results despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment. CEO Bill Magnuson noted during the earnings call that there hasn't been any significant improvement in demand, with cautious buying behavior and long decision-making cycles persisting.

  • BRZE generated strong revenue growth of 33%, driven by new customers, upsells, and renewals. Total customers increased by 13% year-over-year to 2,102, while dollar-based net retention for the trailing 12 months ended April 30, 2024, was 117%, indicating strong customer retention and increased spending.

Several factors are helping BRZE navigate macro-related pressures:

  • Success in winning new deals against legacy marketing providers. Similar to how CrowdStrike (CRWD, Financial) benefits from enterprises consolidating their cybersecurity tools onto CRWD's Falcon Platform, BRZE benefits from companies centralizing their customer engagement and marketing capabilities on BRZE's platform.
    • This trend is shown by the strength in BRZE's enterprise business. In Q1, customers with $500,000 or more in ARR grew by 29% year-over-year to 212.
  • Industry vendor consolidation leads to market share gains for BRZE. These gains are also driven by new AI features and functionalities, such as AI Copywriting Assistant, adopted by hundreds of BRZE's customers.
    • AI Copywriting Assistant, powered by ChatGPT, enables marketers to quickly create new copy and messaging by providing a few details about the topic.

The main takeaway is that BRZE is executing well and appears to be gaining market share in a difficult software spending climate. BRZE is winning on the enterprise side and securing consolidation and replacement deals as corporations seek higher ROI from their marketing and customer engagement investments.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.