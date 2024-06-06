Jun 06, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-recorded)

Jun 06, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Aaron Broholm

J M Smucker Co - IR

* Mark Smucker

J M Smucker Co - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

* Tucker Marshall

J M Smucker Co - Chief Financial Officer, Director



=====================

Aaron Broholm J M Smucker Co-IR



Good morning. This is Aaron Broholm, Vice President, Investor Relations for the J M Smucker Company. Thank you for listening to our prepared remarks on our fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter earnings. After this brief introduction, Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a business and strategy update. Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, will then provide a detailed analysis of the financial results in our fiscal 2025 outlook.



Later this morning, we will hold a separate live question and answer webcast. During today's discussion, we will make forward-looking statements that reflect our current