Semtech Faces Investor Concerns Amid CEO Shakeup and Q1 Performance

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Semtech (SMTC -17%) saw its stock plummet from 52-week highs to two-month lows following a decent Q1 performance and in-line Q2 guidance. The sudden drop came after an unexpected CEO change. Paul Pickle, the former CEO, left due to operational differences with the Board. Hong Hou, a Board member for under a year, has been appointed as the new CEO.

The abrupt departure of Mr. Pickle, who was instrumental in SMTC's turnaround over the past year, has investors worried. Despite a solid quarterly report driven by strong demand in its infrastructure end market, underlying issues have surfaced. SMTC designs advanced chip components used in data centers and high-end consumer electronics, benefiting from the AI trend. However, Q1 revealed some cracks that today’s CEO news has magnified.

  • Industrial net sales fell 5% quarter-over-quarter to $115.6 million, more than half of Q1 revenues. This was expected but reversed a previous positive trend. IoT systems sales dropped 57% year-over-year and 26% sequentially. The company expects flat to slightly positive industrial growth in Q2 and a stronger recovery in the second half of the year.
  • Despite an encouraging 2H25 recovery outlook, SMTC has significant ground to cover to return to positive revenue growth. Q1 saw a 12.9% year-over-year sales decline, the first since 4Q23. Q2 projections of $207-217 million in revenue indicate an 11.1% year-over-year drop at the midpoint.
  • SMTC is relying heavily on its data center market to offset shortfalls. Q1 infrastructure net sales surged 44% year-over-year and 42% sequentially to $56 million, driven by data center growth and a doubling of hyperscale data center revenue, reflecting strong AI trends. However, data center demand, at just 10% of total revenues, needs to grow significantly to impact quarterly performance meaningfully.

Paul Pickle took over as CEO in summer 2023 after shares dropped about 75% from late 2021 highs. He and his team cut costs, stabilized cash flows, and reignited growth. The Board's current disagreements over the company's future direction, despite significant recovery during Pickle's tenure, are unsettling investors. Debt levels and cash flows also need improvement, with GAAP OpEx spiking last quarter due to a goodwill impairment in two segments caused by demand headwinds. Without clear direction, SMTC shares may continue to face selling pressure.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.