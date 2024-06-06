On June 6, 2024, Carol Lowe, a Director at EMCOR Group Inc (EME, Financial), executed a sale of 1,245 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 17,434 shares of EMCOR Group Inc.

EMCOR Group Inc specializes in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. These services are critical in ensuring the efficient operation and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems in various industries.

The shares were sold at a price of $374.23 each. On the day of the sale, EMCOR Group Inc (EME, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $17.70 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 24.87, which is above both the industry median of 15.33 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of EMCOR Group Inc is estimated at $207.25 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.81.

The insider transaction history at EMCOR Group Inc over the past year indicates a trend with 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells. This recent transaction by Carol Lowe follows this trend of more insider selling than buying in the company.

Considering the valuation metrics, EMCOR Group Inc's stock shows a high price-to-free cash flow, price-sales ratio, and price-book ratio compared to historical values and industry medians, suggesting a premium pricing in the current market.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.