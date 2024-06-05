On June 5, 2024, Jennifer Jones, the Chief Accounting Officer of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial), sold 526 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,686 shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

Coinbase Global Inc operates as a platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency. It is known for its role in offering an accessible way to trade various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many others.

Over the past year, Jennifer Jones has sold a total of 144,613 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend seen across the company, where there have been 137 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Coinbase Global Inc were priced at $249. This pricing places the company's market cap at approximately $59.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 50.41, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 18.235 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $106.47, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.34. This indicates that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value assessment.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value.

