Q1 2024 Cheetah Mobile Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Cheetah Mobile first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Helen, Investor Relations for Cheetah Mobile.



Helen Zhu - Cheetah Mobile Inc - IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Cheetah Mobile fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With us today are our company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Fu Sheng; and Director and CFO, Mr. Thomas Ren. Following management's prepared remarks, we'll conduct the Q&A session.



Before we begin, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statement in our earnings release, which also applies to our conference call today as we will make forward-looking statements.



At this time, I would now like to turn the conference call over to Chairman and CEO, Mr. Fu Sheng. Please go ahead, Fu.



Sheng Fu - Cheetah Mobile Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board of Directors



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. This is our first